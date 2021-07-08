Cancel
Kentucky State

Kentucky to play Ohio State in CBS Sports Classic

By Chris Leach
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother piece in Kentucky’s 2021-22 schedule was unveiled on Thursday. Kentucky will play Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 18. The game will take place after the conclusion of the first game between North Carolina and UCLA, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. A site for the...

