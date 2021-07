Nick Cannon was a proud father posing with his newborn twin sons and their mom, Abby De La Rosa, in new Instagram snapshots. Nick is also a dad to five other children. Nick Cannon, 40, couldn’t look happier in new family snapshots with his 1-month-old newborn twin sons, Zion and Zillion Cannon, and their mother, Abby De La Rosa. On Thursday, July 15, Abby uploaded three photos to her Instagram account of the family of four cuddled up together. Nick was all smiles while laying beside his sons and Abby in the first two photos. In the third, The Masked Singer judge sweetly kissed one of the newborns as Abby kissed the other. Abby captioned the post: “ONE MONTH OLD ZION & ZILLION CANNON.”