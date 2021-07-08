Ohio State releases non-conference men's basketball schedule; expects Value City Area to be full capacity
It may seem like the 2021-22 college basketball season is still off in the distant future, but the Buckeyes will be taking the court before fans know it. While it is still early in July, the Ohio State men's basketball team announced on Thursday that season tickets for the team's 17 home games this season will go on sale on July 21 in addition to officially announcing the Scarlet and Gray's full non-conference schedule.247sports.com
