Ohio State releases non-conference men's basketball schedule; expects Value City Area to be full capacity

CeeDee Lamb’s focus right now is on the Dallas Cowboys and improving on what they can improve on as he prepares for his second season in the NFL. But the former Oklahoma Sooners star is always locked in on following his former school and has been doing so this week as Oklahoma has now reportedly made the decision to leave the Big 12 with Texas to join the SEC. Lamb was on 105.3 The Fan on Thursday and discussed the pending move to the top conference in college football.