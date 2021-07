Sepp Kuss delivered the first American stage win at the Tour de France in a decade as Tadej Pogacar restored his five-minute advantage in yellow on the road to Andorra. Kuss was the last survivor of a 32-man group who got away on the 191km stage from Ceret to Andorre-la-Vieille, leaving behind his fellow escapees on the last climb of the day, the Col de Beixalis, and holding off Alejandro Valverde on the long descent into town.