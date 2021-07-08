How to keep your dog from getting overheated this summer

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAh, summer. Most of us think of vacations, lemonade, and fun at the nearest water park. The longer hours and sunny days tend to boost almost everyone’s mood, but the stifling temperatures and heavy humidity are not without their dangers. For pet parents, especially those with dogs, summer brings with it a potential complication: overheating. Have you ever wondered how to keep your dog from becoming overheated? We’ll walk you through easy steps to prevent overheating, warning signs a dog is overheated, what you can do for your dog at home, and when a trip to the vet is in order.

