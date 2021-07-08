7 Surprising Things You Should Refrigerate (and 4 You Shouldn’t!)
To refrigerate or not to refrigerate — that is the question. The eternal dilemma of whether or not to store things like bread and butter in the fridge or leave them out on the counter has puzzled the world for decades. While perishable items like milk and yogurt should always have a spot in the fridge, there are other items that could be better left at room temp, or surprising things like skincare products that deserve a spot in your refrigerator.www.thekitchn.com
Comments / 0