There are four clubs in LaLiga who are interested in signing winger Samu Castillejo from AC Milan, according to a source in Spain. A number of sources have reported that Milan’s objective for the summer window is to bring players in who offer more guarantees from a goalscoring point of view, starting with Olivier Giroud but not ending there. The idea is to identify a right winger capable of beating a man with the dribble, creating numerical superiority and above all impacting concretely with goals and assists.