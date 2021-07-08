Cancel
Health

Cytisine not noninferior to varenicline for smoking cessation

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—Cytisine treatment fails to demonstrate noninferiority to varenicline treatment for smoking cessation, according to a study published in the July 6 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Ryan J. Courtney, Ph.D., from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, and colleagues compared effectiveness for standard cytisine...

