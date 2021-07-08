SMC announces Laura Odenwald as dance team volunteer coach
DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College's new dance team coach has journeyed from Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, to Dowagiac's Cherry Grove Road. Laura Odenwald, wife of SMC President Dr. Joe Odenwald and a former Maryland state champion, will serve as volunteer coach of the new squad beginning in fall 2022, when the college rejoins intercollegiate men's and women's basketball, volleyball and wrestling after a 25-year hiatus. NJCAA cross country returns this fall.
