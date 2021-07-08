Cancel
Jeff Goldblum joins Search Party for Season 5

The acclaimed actor will recur on the fifth season of the HBO Max dark comedy thriller as Tunnel Quinn, described as a charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Alia Shawkat's Dory on the other side of her near death experience. "Search Party is such a brilliant show,” says Goldblum “What a thrill and a privilege it is to get to be a little part of it! I respect and adore everyone involved with this magical entertainment.” Goldblum is currently host of the Emmy-nominated Disney+ docuseries The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

