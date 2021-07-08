Bridgerton author Julia Quinn announces her father and sister were killed in a crash
Quinn revealed on Facebook on Wednesday that her dad, author Stephen Lewis Cotler, and her sister, cartoonist Ariana Elise Cotle (also known as Violet Charles), were killed in a car crash on June 29. They were 77 and 37, respectively. "I have lost my father and my sister," Quinn wrote. "Because a catering company did not secure their load and canvas bags spilled onto the highway. Because a pickup driver thought nothing of driving while his blood alcohol level was nearly 3 times the legal limit. I have lost my father, and I don't have my sister with whom to grieve." Quinn revealed she and her sibling had recently finished writing a graphic novel that was dedicated to their dad.www.primetimer.com
