Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn announces her father and sister were killed in a crash

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Quinn revealed on Facebook on Wednesday that her dad, author Stephen Lewis Cotler, and her sister, cartoonist Ariana Elise Cotle (also known as Violet Charles), were killed in a car crash on June 29. They were 77 and 37, respectively. "I have lost my father and my sister," Quinn wrote. "Because a catering company did not secure their load and canvas bags spilled onto the highway. Because a pickup driver thought nothing of driving while his blood alcohol level was nearly 3 times the legal limit. I have lost my father, and I don't have my sister with whom to grieve." Quinn revealed she and her sibling had recently finished writing a graphic novel that was dedicated to their dad.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Facebook
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Bridgerton author family death latest – Julia Quinn just wrapped book with sister dedicated to dad before their deaths

BRIDGERTON author Julia Quinn had just finished writing a graphic novel with her sister dedicated to their dad before they died in a car accident. Quinn revealed that her father and younger sister were killed by a "drunk driver" who was reportedly three times over the limit in a crash involving multiple vehicles that occurred on a highway in Davis County on June 29.
AccidentsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Influencer Penned ‘Life Is Short’ Post Before Being Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Júlia Hennessy Cayuela, a Brazilian influencer, was traveling the country on her motorcycle when she was killed in a crash on Thursday that also injured her husband. “Life is short, let’s be crazy. Me, you, God, and the road! Your dreams are mine too,” read the 22-year-old’s final Instagram post to her 332,000 followers. The post had a photo of Cayuela and her husband wearing motorbike helmets. They were hit by a truck as they were traveling through the mountains of southern Brazil. Cayuela’s husband, Daniel, has undergone two surgeries since the crash and had to be told by family members that his wife died. “Daniel is in shock, crying a lot, not believing what happened. They were very united and in love,” Júlia’s Jerônimo Onofre said. The couple celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary in December, with Cayuela writing “Same butterflies in the stomach!” on Instagram.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mourning in Bridgerton: Julia Quinn was struck by tragedy

In 2020, during the pandemic, Netflix achieved great success with the premiere of Bridgerton. This series, set in old London, was a boom in audience, marking the beginning of a journey that has already confirmed three more seasons and, in fact, is in full production of what will be the second edition.
California StateSan Mateo Daily Journal

3 killed in California vineyard plane crash were family

ANGWIN, Calif. (AP) — Three people killed last week when a small airplane crashed and burned in a Napa County vineyard have been identified as members of the same family, authorities said Monday. A pilot and two passengers were aboard when the plane went down Friday in the community of...
New Bedford, MATurnto10.com

Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in New Bedford crash

(WJAR) — Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash with a bus on Thursday. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Benjamin D. Fortier of West Yarmouth. The fatal crash happened Thursday morning at the intersection of County and Mill Streets. Investigators believe the...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

WE TV orders docuseries The Mysterious Death Of Eazy-E

The four-part docuseries will explore the 1995 death at age 30 of the NWA co-founder and gangsta rap icon a month after he was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Premiering Aug. 12, The Mysterious Death Of Eazy-E follows the personal journey of Eazy-E’s daughter, Ebie, as she examines the unexplained circumstances surrounding her father’s death. There have been conspiracies surrounding the death of Eazy-E, who was diagnosed with HIV/AIDs. "Death Row Records founder Suge Knight once discussed, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, how killing someone with a contaminated blood injection, 'an Eazy-E thing,' was the new way to kill people rather than shooting them," explains Deadline's Peter White. "There were also suggestions that Eazy-E, who also ran Ruthless Records and signed artists such as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, had a hit out on him by white supremacists, while he was also thought to be under FBI watch, in part due to the Compton rapper’s songs such as Fuck the Police."
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Father accused of murdering and burying 13-year-old son after child found photos of dad in women’s underwear

A 59-year-old man stands accused of second-degree murder and child abuse leading to the death of his 13-year-old son Dylan, who went missing in November 2012 during a court-ordered visit to his father’s home in Vallecito in southwestern Colorado.A witness testified on Tuesday during the second week of Mark Redwine’s murder trial that he had gone up a mountain road alone five months after Dylan’s disappearance. It was an area close to the spot where some of the boy’s bones were later found.Mr Redwine claims that he’s innocent. He says he came home after running errands on 19 November...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
rolling out

TikTok twins speak out after their father is gunned down

They say that money is the root of all evil. Tragically, a father of two well know twin sisters lost his life over an alleged financial dispute. Twin sisters, Allie “Nem” Bentley and Sway Bentley, are known for their gangsta raps and TikTok videos. The Mobile, Alabama twins refer to themselves as the “FamOus Twins” since the sisters have gained notoriety because of their videos that have acquired a million followers. Now, the sisters are using their fame for a different reason as they are speaking out about the tragic death of their father, 47-year-old James Walters. In addition, the sisters created a Go Fund Me account to raise burial funds.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We were stroking his hair, which he always loved': Devastated widow of TV weatherman Mike Bailey reveals her heartbreaking last moments with her husband before his tragic death at age 71

Helena Bailey has spoken candidly about the death of her husband Mike Bailey. The veteran Sydney TV weatherman Mike Bailey died earlier this month after suffering a stroke and falling into a coma. And Helena, best known as 'Miss Helena' on Romper Room, revealed her husband's last moments in an...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Parent ’Hood’ Star Suzzanne Douglas Dies at 64

Actress Suzzanne Douglas, who played dozens of roles throughout her four-decade career, has died at her home on Martha’s Vineyard from complications of cancer, her husband said. She was 64. “The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas,” her publicist Penny Vizcarra said. “She touched everyone who knew her and was lovely in every sense of the word.” Douglas was born in Chicago and raised by a single mom, eventually making her silver screen debut in Tap. She went on to star in the WB series The Parent ’Hood and had roles in Whitney, The Inkwell, Jason’s Lyric, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back. In January, she revealed on Facebook that she’d battled “two life threatening cancers,” encouraging others to not let “poor health interrupt your purpose.”
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

GoFundMe set to up to help local family of 21-year-old killed in Fourth of July crash; Father in critical condition

A local family is asking for the community's help after their son was killed in a crash on Highway 62 in Desert Hot Springs on the Fourth of July. Rafael Cruz, 21, was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 62 and Pierson Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. Cruz had The post GoFundMe set to up to help local family of 21-year-old killed in Fourth of July crash; Father in critical condition appeared first on KESQ.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Returns to Her Family after Leaving Them Many Years Ago, Son Teaches Her a Lesson – Subscriber Story

Ever since Sam’s mom left him and his father for another man, the ten-year-old resented her. One day, she came back and learns an important lesson from her son. Sam was only ten years old when his mom, Aurora, left their household. She had an affair with a wealthy man and wanted a better life, so she packed all her belongings and left her only son and husband.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy