“When I made eye contact with that man in the cotton field, I knew he was Taliban. Something always told me. I didn’t finish my drink. I just went back into the tank and closed the door. A half second later, half of the tank exploded, and the British gunner above me was in flames. If we had been in the last half of the tank, we would all have been in pieces across those fields,” says Mohammad Nabi, recalling an ambush he experienced while serving as an interpreter for the British army in Afghanistan.