Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Newcomers guide England to comfortable nine-wicket win over Pakistan

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLqmN_0arAHSrH00
Dawid Malan guided Egland to a comfortable victory (PA Wire)

Less than 24 hours after training together for the first and only time, an emergency England side made light of chaotic circumstances to thrash Pakistan in the first one-day international at Cardiff.

With 16 first-choice players in isolation following a Covid-19 outbreak, and a handful of others out injured, a shadow squad was scrambled to contest the Royal London Series and responded with a magnificent nine-wicket win.

Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood seized the unexpected opportunity 10 months on from his last international appearance, taking two wickets in the first over of the day and finishing with career-best figures of four for 42 as the tourists crumbled to 141 all out.

A slender chase was devoured with unerring ease, Test regular Zak Crawley posting 58 not out in his first white-ball innings for England and Dawid Malan effortlessly compiling an unbeaten 68 as they needed less than 22 overs of the allocated 50.

Five debuts were handed out before the toss, with Crawley, Phil Salt, John Simpson, Lewis Gregory and Brydon Carse all inducted in a busy pre-match huddle, as England fielded a side boasting just 128 ODI caps. Of those, 98 belonged to stand-in captain Ben Stokes, rushing his recovery from injury to fill the leadership void.

Another six came from Mahmood, previously a dressing room rookie but now the side’s third most experienced performer.

England would have settled for a solid first over from him, but he produced a spectacular one. His first ball was quick, tight to the stumps and cramped Imam-ul-Haq just enough to trap the opener lbw on DRS.

That meant an early entrance for Babar Azam, the world’s number one ODI batsman, but he was soon making an early exit too.

His second ball from Mahmood had a hint of swing and just enough threat to demand attention, clip the edge and carry through to Crawley at slip. At nought for two, Pakistan had been rattled instantaneously.

Gregory had a tough act to follow at the other end but he quickly settled into a rhythm and hit the jackpot with his eighth ball, nicked in the channel by Mohammad Rizwan and sailing into the gloves of Middlesex stalwart Simpson.When Mahmood pinned left-hander Saud Shakeel leg before from round the wicket to make it 26 for four, there was a faintly surreal hint of a rout.

Fakhar Zaman and Sohaib Maqsood briefly settled in, tripling their side’s score with a 53-run stand. Fakhar rolled his wrists on a couple of glorious pull shots off Craig Overton and Maqsood produced one audacious blow off the 90mph Carse, stepping away and pounding a flat six over extra-cover.

But their fightback ended in a calamitous run out, Maqsood (19) stranded after a poor call from his partner. Rather than atone for his error, Fakhar compounded it with another misjudgement that cost him his own wicket after a well-made 47.

Offered width by Matt Parkinson, he leant back and cut straight to point. The leg-spinner, who has totted up countless air miles and net hours with England since his last competitive outing in February 2020, drew a handful of mis-hits before Hasan Ali’s hack earned him a second success.

There were drops, Malan diving in the deep, Simpson standing up to the spin and Parkinson underneath a dolly, but the innings was still wrapped up in the 36th over. Mahmood added Faheem Ashraf to his career-best haul and Craig Overton took care of the last two to open his own ODI account.

The chase was was a gentle one but Salt, England’s first Wales-born player since Simon Jones in 2005, missed out.

He had seven when he aimed a big swing at the stirring left-arm pace of Shaheen Shah Afridi and edged to second slip.

There was no pressure to score quickly but when Malan peeled off four boundaries in the space of nine deliveries it nudged England’s powerplay score up to a lively 61 for one.

Crawley banked an early cover drive befitting of a Test specialist but showed a greater sense of adventure when lifting Faheem Ashraf over the top. The boundaries continued to flow, Crawley taking a liking to Haris Rauf and Malan visibly hungry for a score.

England reached 100 in the 16th over – 10 overs quicker than Pakistan for five fewer wickets – and Malan brought up his own half-century with a slice of luck, inside-edging a reverse sweep for four. Both batters moved smoothly past fifty, Malan at exactly a run-a-ball and Crawley even quicker.

The Kent man helped himself to the winning runs, steering to third man to wrap up a remarkable rout with balls remaining in the innings.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Overton
Person
Faheem Ashraf
Person
Babar Azam
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Saqib Mahmood
Person
Sohaib Maqsood
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Haris Rauf
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Brydon Carse
Person
Saud Shakeel
Person
Lewis Gregory
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Pakistan#Lancashire#Wicket#Royal London#The Royal London Series#Test#Odi#Drs#Salt#Kent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

ECB confident The Hundred will not be blighted by Covid-19 issues

The England and Wales Cricket Board has acknowledged the launch of The Hundred will coincide with “a key risk period” in the pandemic but remains confident the competition will not derailed by quarantines and cancellations. The new franchise tournament begins next week, with the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals kicking...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Danni Wyatt smashes England Women to series win over India

Opener Danni Wyatt blasted an unbeaten 89 as England Women sealed a multi-format series victory over India with an impressive final Twenty20 win at Chelmsford. Wyatt’s 56-ball contribution, which included 12 fours and a six, steered her side to an eight-wicket triumph with eight balls to spare to clinch the series 10-6.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Team GB footballers feel strongly about taking the knee – Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes insists the Team GB women’s football squad “all feel strongly” about their decision to take the knee at this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.
The Independent

James Vince’s maiden England century helps clinch series whitewash over Pakistan

James Vince scored a magnificent maiden century for England as he and Lewis Gregory inspired their makeshift side to a series whitewash over Pakistan at Edgbaston. England’s team of emergency call-ups had already clinched the Royal London Trophy with back-to-back walkovers but found this was a victory of a different magnitude – a record chase at the ground and one that came steeped in adversity.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

James Vince hits his first-ever international ton for England as Ben Stokes' men chase down Pakistan's total of 332 runs to win thrilling third and final 50-over contest at Edgbaston to complete 3-0 series win

When James Vince was caught behind for 16 against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl almost a year ago, he was not alone in wondering whether he had just played his last innings for England. On Tuesday, in a thriller at Edgbaston, he played probably his best innings yet. Chasing 332...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

England beat India by eight wickets in third women's T20 to seal multi-format series win as Danni Wyatt goes from zero to hero after smashing unbeaten 89 from 56 balls

Danni Wyatt propelled England to victory in their multi-format series against India at Chelmsford on Wednesday night and perhaps saved her international career. Wyatt, dropped from the one-day series and poor in the first two T20 internationals, smashed an unbeaten 89 and dominated a stand of 112 with Nat Sciver that gave England an eight-wicket win with eight balls to spare in the final short-form match.
SoccerKBUR

Italy win the European Championship after shootout win over England

Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two England penalties en route to a 3-2 shootout win after the teams had fought out a 1-1 extra-time draw at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. Italy claimed the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as penalties came back to haunt England at Wembley on Sunday,

Comments / 0

Community Policy