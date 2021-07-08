Naya Rivera's family marks the first anniversary of her death
The Glee alum went missing one year ago today at California's Lake Piru. Her body was discovered five days later. Rivera's family appeared this morning on Good Morning America, reflecting on Rivera's life and legacy while discussing the aftermath of her death and helping raise her son Josey, who was 4 at the time of his mom's death. "Sometimes we're afraid of the sorrow being so heavy that we're afraid for our own self, 'cause this is hard. There are no words to describe what we're going through," said Yolanda Previtire, Rivera's mother. "All we know is we have each other." Naya's little sister, Nickayla Rivera, said the five-day search was "absolute hell" and called the moment they found Naya "a relief, in a way." ALSO: Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale and more Glee alums pay tribute to Rivera.www.primetimer.com
