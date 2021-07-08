Molly Yeh to host Ben & Jerry’s' Food Network reality competition, featuring Kevin Bacon and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges
The Girl Meets Farm star will host Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones, a four-episode reality series that challenges six ice-cream makers to create new concoctions inspired by a specific celebrity or pop-culture figure, each of whom will offer direction. The celebrities include Kevin Bacon, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Food Network's Duff Goldman and Buddy Valastro. Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones premieres Aug. 16 on Food Network and Discovery+.www.primetimer.com
