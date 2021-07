With its already large fanbase thanks to the novels and, of course, the really popular video game series, “The Witcher” seemed like a chance for Netflix to have a new franchise when it was announced a few years ago. Sure enough, when Season 1 of the series debuted, “The Witcher” was an instant hit, with the streaming platform quickly getting started on Season 2 and spinoffs. And the first of those spinoffs, the animated ‘Nightmare of the Wolf,’ is ready to hit Netflix in August.