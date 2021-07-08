‘Search Party’: Jeff Goldblum Joins Season 5 Cast Of HBO Max Dark Comedy
Jeff Goldblum joins the absurd world of Search Party in a recurring role for the HBO Max series’ fifth season. From creators Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter, Search Party stars Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner. The first three seasons followed best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In Season 4, Dory was held prisoner by her psychotic stalker (Cole Escola), forcing Drew, Elliott and Portia to again become a search party – but this time for Dory.deadline.com
