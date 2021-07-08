Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Search Party’: Jeff Goldblum Joins Season 5 Cast Of HBO Max Dark Comedy

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeff Goldblum joins the absurd world of Search Party in a recurring role for the HBO Max series’ fifth season. From creators Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter, Search Party stars Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner. The first three seasons followed best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In Season 4, Dory was held prisoner by her psychotic stalker (Cole Escola), forcing Drew, Elliott and Portia to again become a search party – but this time for Dory.

deadline.com

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meredith Hagner
Person
Michael Showalter
Person
Alia Shawkat
Person
Jeff Goldblum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Will Grace#Search Party#Hbo#Drew Elliott#Bliss Rogers#Jax Media#Search Party#National Geographic#The World#Universal#Jurassic World Dominion#The Life Aquatic#Portlandia#Icm#Industry Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’s’ Punkie Johnson, Ego Nwodim Join ‘Love Life’ at HBO Max

The two are the latest castmembers from the long-running NBC sketch show to land roles on scripted shows. A pair of Saturday Night Live castmembers are headed to HBO Max. Punkie Johnson and Ego Nwodim have joined the cast of the WarnerMedia streaming service’s anthlogy series Love Life. The two are among seven actors added to the cast for season two: Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks, Arian Moayed, Kimberly Elise and Blair Underwood have also signed on.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

HBO Max Announces Marlon Wayans Comedy Special ‘You Know What It Is’

Marlon Wayans will be taking to the stage for a brand new comedy special, You Know What It Is, airing on HBO Max on Thursday, August 19. In his first special since 2018’s Woke-ish, Wayans dives into his life-long fears. This ranges from the inconsequential, such as people with outie belly buttons, to the more significant, such as raising a daughter, dealing with a rebellious teenage son, and his greatest fear, the realization that his bad decisions are what tore his family apart. His journey towards self-awareness can be encapsulated in the simple phrase… “You know what it is.”
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Garcias: HBO Max Sequel Series Casting Revealed

The Garcias cast has been revealed, and production is underway on the sequel series. The original show, The Brothers Garcia, aired on Nickelodeon for four seasons. Ada Maris (Sonia Garcia), Carlos Lacamara (Ray Garcia), Alvin Alvarez (Larry Garcia), Jeffrey Licon (Carlos Garcia), Bobby Gonzalez (George Garcia), Vaneza Pitynski (Lorena Garcia) are all returning from the original series.
TV & VideosEngadget

Apple TV+ and HBO Max earn their first best comedy Emmy nominations

Apple TV+ and HBO Max have picked up their first nominations in the top two Primetime Emmy categories. HBO Max's Hacks and The Flight Attendant, and Apple's excellent Ted Lasso all received nods for Best Comedy Series. All but one of the nominees in that category are streaming shows, with the exception of ABC's Black-ish. Netflix picked up a trio of nods for Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai and The Kominsky Method, while Hulu earned one for Pen15.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

HBO Max Fills Out Its “DMZ” Series Cast

Rutina Wesley, Mamie Gummer, Nora Dunn, Henry G. Sanders, Venus Ariel, Jade Wu, Rey Gallegos, Agam Darshi and Juani Feliz are all set to join Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt in the four-part series adaptation of “DMZ” for HBO Max. Based on the DC Vertigo comics title by Brian Wood...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Love Life: Season Two Casting Announced for HBO Max Romantic Comedy Series

Love Life is getting ready for its second season on HBO Max, and the streaming service has now announced the cast for the romantic comedy series. Punkie Johnson, Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks, Arian Moayed, Kimberly Elise, Ego Nwodim, and Blair Underwood will appear in the second season which will follow a man (William Jackson Harper) when he starts a new search for love after a years-long relationship ends.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘DMZ’: Rutina Wesley & Mamie Gummer Among 9 Cast Additions; Ernest Dickerson & Carly Wray Join Creative Team Of HBO Max’s DC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar), Mamie Gummer (True Detective), Nora Dunn (The Big Leap) and Henry G. Sanders (Queen Sugar) are among nine cast in HBO Max’s DMZ, a DC drama based on the comic series created by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchilelli, from Ava DuVernay and Roberto Patino, and Warner Bros. Television. Also joining stars Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt in the limited series are Venus Ariel (NCIS: New Orleans), Jade Wu (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Rey Gallegos (Animal Kingdom), Agam Darshi (Funny Boy) and Juani Feliz (upcoming Harlem).
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Emmy Nominations Analysis: Crowd Pleasers, ‘Crown’ Pleasers & Increasing Diversity Make A Mark, But Seven Actors From ‘Hamilton’ – Really?

The Television Academy should be proud in many ways of its nominations for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, a diverse list to be sure that includes 37 different programs receiving five or more nominations, including such great newcomers as Hacks and Ted Lasso, and an impressive 45 first-time performer nominees including Mj Rodriguez, up for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Pose, making her the first transgender performer ever in a lead acting category. Diverse casts in shows such as I May Destroy You, Bridgerton, The Boys, the canceled Lovecraft Country and Pose, This Is Us, Black-ish, The Underground Railroad and more show the TV Academy is ever-increasingly recognizing changes in the industry — however slow it can seem — and the world around us. I will get to Hamilton’s 12 nominations imminently.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Mia Challis Boards HBO Max Sequel ‘Evil Dead Rise’

EXCLUSIVE: Mia Challis (Clickbait) has joined the cast of writer/director Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise. She’ll appear opposite previously announced cast members Lily Sullivan (Picnic at Hanging Rock, Jungle) and Alyssa Sutherland (The Mist, Vikings). Evil Dead Rise is an HBO Max sequel to 2013’s Evil Dead, which served as...
TV SeriesCollider

'The Other Two' Season 2 Confirms Release Date on HBO Max

The Other Two is one of those hilarious, creative comedies with a small following that has the potential to become the next Schitt's Creek. Originally premiering on Comedy Central, the second season of the underrated show is heading to HBO Max, and its premiere date is coming sooner than you think. The Other Two is created, written, and executive produced by former Saturday Night Live co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, including a backing from super-producer Lorne Michaels.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Flight Attendant’ Star & EP Kaley Cuoco On Breaking Through At The Emmy Noms, Teases Iceland-Set Season 2

For Kaley Cuoco, today was definitely a happy landing. After starring in 279 episodes of The Big Bang Theory, the actress finally received a huge kiss and a hug from the Television Academy with her first two career Emmy nominations for Flight Attendant in the Comedy Series and Lead Actress Comedy Series categories. Cuoco produces the HBO Max series under her Yes, Norman label with Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. Television.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Rebel’ Eyes Potential Season 2 Pickup By IMDb TV As Season 1 Gets Run On Amazon’s AVOD Platform

The first season of Rebel, which was canceled by ABC in May, is now available on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service. I hear the agreement between IMDb TV and lead Rebel studio ABC Signature includes an option for a second-season order based on how Season 1 performs on the platform. The studio still has the cast, led by Katey Sagal, under options, I hear, making a second season a realistic possibility.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Joe Exotic’: Marlo Kelly Joins Kate McKinnon & John Cameron Mitchell In Peacock Limited Series

Marlo Kelly (Dare Me) is set for a key role opposite Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell in Joe Exotic, Peacock’s limited series based on the Wondery podcast. Joe Exotic (working title) centers on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big-cat enthusiast who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own, and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.
MoviesGamespot

Zach Braff Joins Cast Of New HBO Max Sci-Fi Rom-Com Moonshot

Actor and director Zach Braff will star in the new sci-fi rom-com Moonshot for HBO Max, joining a cast that already includes Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, and Lukas Gage. The film is set to be directed by Chris Winterbauer. Braff recently made headlines after he earned...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Other Two: Season Two; HBO Max Sets Premiere Date For Comedy Series

The Other Two is finally returning to the small screen for its second season. It was announced in August 2020 that the series was moving to HBO Max from Comedy Central. Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Molly Shannon, and Ken Marino star in the comedy series which focuses on Cary (Tarver) and Brooke (Yorke) as they struggle in their lives and watch their younger sibling rise to quick success thanks to the Internet.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

DMZ: Nine Cast in DC Entertainment Series on HBO Max

DMZ has added nine faces to its cast. Rutina Wesley, Mamie Gummer, Nora Dunn, Henry G. Sanders, Venus Ariel, Jade Wu, Rey Gallegos, Agam Darshi, and Juani Feliz are all joining Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt in the DC series based on the comic books by Riccardo Burchilelli and Brian Wood. There were 72 issues of the comic between 2005 and 2012.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

DMZ: HBO Max Limited Series Adds 9 to Cast; Director, Writer Confirmed

Ava DuVernay (When They See Us) and Roberto Patino's (Westworld) four-part limited series adaptation of DC Comics series DMZ for HBO Max made some major news on both sides of the camera on Monday, with nine additions to the cast and two additions to the creative team confirmed exclusively by Deadline Hollywood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy