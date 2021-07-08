Change is Hard in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Change is the universe’s most aggravating constant. As time marches forward at the pace of a death metal blast beat, change inevitably occurs. For many people, change means leaving home and going to college, getting married, or, if you’re not a millennial, buying a house, but whatever the case, change happens to everyone whether we want it to and drastically alters our lives. It comes for us all, and for many folks, change is frightening. Despite its unavoidable nature, some people hide from change rather than embrace it. They’d rather stay within range of what is familiar instead of charting a new path into the theoretical unknown — just like the characters in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.