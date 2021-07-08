In Digital Spaces, Fans Crave an Always-On Experience From Brands

A technologist at heart, CleverTap CEO and co-founder Sunil Thomas has over 20 years of experience in the business and technology spaces. It’s no secret that today’s users want instant gratification. Research shows that the ideal page load time is two seconds and that the probability of a bounce increases by 32% when load time goes from one second to three seconds. The modern attention span and the speed of the digital world have an inverse relationship: as one increases, the other diminishes. That means businesses have an extremely small window of opportunity to satiate the consumer need for instant gratification.