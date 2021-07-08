Cancel
Photography

How Wedding Detail Photos Are Your Secret to Marketing Your Studio

By Pye Jirsa
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor wedding photographers operating in our world of social media likes, incredible images of the bride and groom typically get the most attention and engagement, making the other images from the day seem less important. However, an experienced wedding photographer knows that clients expect beautiful photos from every part of the day. One of these categories of wedding day photos is the wedding details. These include wedding venue photos, florals, wardrobe, jewelry, and any other parts of the day that don’t involve people. These images are critical, not only for the client’s overall satisfaction, but also for a photographer’s viral marketing. These are the photos that best reflect the hard work of the florists, designers, planners, and other wedding vendors, making them the photos that are most likely shared by your fellow vendors.

#Wedding Photography#Wedding Party#Wedding Ceremony#Wedding Venues
