5 Fantastic Things to Watch This Weekend

The “Summer of Disney+” continues when the 2006 film Flicka, loosely based on the 1941 children’s novel My Friend Flicka, joins the Disney+ library on Friday. A new episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, featuring the first appearance by Asher Angel, debuts the same day on the streaming service. National Geographic’s SHARKFEST is in full swing, with World’s Most Dangerous Shark debuting Friday. The next night, recap the year in sports when ABC broadcasts The 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One, then celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Fox and the Hound by streaming the animated film on Disney+.