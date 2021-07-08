To our readers...

Cancel
By NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we all confronted the COVID-19 health crisis, many non-subscribers have been receiving our weekly e-Edition emails, providing free access to our North Bay Business Journal’s coverage of the regional economy. The challenges of the pandemic were devastating to many of our North Bay businesses, and we knew the right thing to do was to ensure everyone was connected to our vital business news and valuable regional content.

California wine business takes tough lessons out of the pandemic: experts

It’s a difficult time for wine and other businesses to plan for the future as the U.S. economy roars back from the pandemic amid rollicking price, supply and labor pressures, according to wine industry experts at a business event Wednesday. But they said some of the tough lessons learned as wine businesses fought to survive will be key to success in the recovery.

