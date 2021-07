Gareth Southgate has thanked England fans for providing his players with a “huge lift” throughout Euro 2020 ahead of tonight’s final against Italy.The Three Lions defeated Denmark in the semi-finals to clinch a first major final in 55 years to meet the Azzurri at Wembley.And Southgate has reached out to the fans for their input throughout the last month.“I just wanted to take the time to say thank you for everybody for all the incredible support we've received throughout the tournament,” Southgate said. “We hope that we've represented you in the right way, we hope that you have enjoyed...