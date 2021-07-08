Cancel
D23 Inside Disney Episode 95 | Michael Bolton on Celebrity Dating Game

d23.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDownload file | Play in new window | Duration: 33:13. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn. Jungle Cruise offers up two new hilarious dueling trailers, Disney Channel to present Disney Princess Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration, National Geographic Live Explorer Academy Adventures are available now, Coco is coming to Mickey’s PhilharMagic, runDisney racing returning to Walt Disney World this fall, and Star Wars: Visions is coming to Disney+. Plus, Celebrity Dating Game cohost Michael Bolton talks favorite (and funniest) guests and the enduring legacy of Hercules’ “Go the Distance.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bolton
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Princess#D23#Celebrity Dating Game#Disney Channel#Coco#Philharmagic#Rundisney#Walt Disney World
