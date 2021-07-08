D23 Inside Disney Episode 95 | Michael Bolton on Celebrity Dating Game
Jungle Cruise offers up two new hilarious dueling trailers, Disney Channel to present Disney Princess Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration, National Geographic Live Explorer Academy Adventures are available now, Coco is coming to Mickey's PhilharMagic, runDisney racing returning to Walt Disney World this fall, and Star Wars: Visions is coming to Disney+. Plus, Celebrity Dating Game cohost Michael Bolton talks favorite (and funniest) guests and the enduring legacy of Hercules' "Go the Distance."
