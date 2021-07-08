Stillson appointed Director of Marketing for J.D. Restaurants
INDIANA - Dave Reasner, President, and Brent Reasner, Executive V.P., of J.D. Restaurants, Inc., operators of Jim Dandy Restaurants in Greenfield, Tipton and Noblesville, as well as Dairy Queens in Greenfield, Tipton, Noblesville, Frankfort, Elwood, Crawfordsville, Peru, Shelbyville, Greensburg, Westport, Rushville and Rochester, have announced the appointment of Nicole Stillson to the position of Director of Marketing for the company.www.greensburgdailynews.com
