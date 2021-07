England have come this far but fallen short before. As recently as 2018, they were defeated at this stage of the World Cup. Yet, there is real belief that on this occasion the Three Lions can take the next step when they take on Denmark, and might be just 90 minutes away from their first major final since 1966. A Danish side that have stunned Europe in recent weeks is all that stands in their way. Let’s take a look at how it might play out.