Leaving the Big East sucked. We all wax nostalgic about the best basketball tournament ever created, the Old Big East, a week of mayhem and madness in Manhattan. The new B.E.T. has lost a lot of the juice. Creighton and Butler just can’t replace Syracuse, Pitt and Notre Dame. And while the new ACC alignment still has its fair share of discomfort (we’re supposed to hate Clemson and NC State, I guess?), it’s far better than the alternative.