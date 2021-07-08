Columbia Gas beginning natural gas line replacement project in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon, OH – Columbia Gas is set to begin a project in Mount Vernon to replace aging gas lines with newer, state-of-the-art plastic pipe. The work will take place largely in the area bounded by Gay (west), Division (east), High (north) and Howard (south). Installation will extend a bit further south on McKenzie and east on Howard as well. In total, crews plan to install roughly 15,000 feet of new pipe, serving approximately 200 residences.www.knoxpages.com
