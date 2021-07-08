Cancel
Mount Vernon, OH

Columbia Gas beginning natural gas line replacement project in Mount Vernon

By Special to Knox Pages
Knox Pages
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMount Vernon, OH – Columbia Gas is set to begin a project in Mount Vernon to replace aging gas lines with newer, state-of-the-art plastic pipe. The work will take place largely in the area bounded by Gay (west), Division (east), High (north) and Howard (south). Installation will extend a bit further south on McKenzie and east on Howard as well. In total, crews plan to install roughly 15,000 feet of new pipe, serving approximately 200 residences.

www.knoxpages.com

