Kalie Shorr Previews New EP With Autobiographical 'Love Child'

By Jon Freeman
GreenwichTime
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville singer-songwriter Kalie Shorr will release her new EP I Got Here by Accident on August 13th. On Thursday, she released a new song from the Butch Walker-produced project in the form of the grungy, autobiographical “Love Child.”. Built around a melodic, lightly distorted guitar riff, “Love Child” tells Shorr’s...

www.greenwichtime.com

