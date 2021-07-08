Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Australians fear attack from China almost as much as Taiwanese do, survey finds

By Daniel Hurst Foreign affairs and defence correspondent
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GIRq_0arAFGRN00
Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers wearing protective face masks march past the entrance to the Forbidden City Photograph: Roman Pilipey/AP

More than four in 10 Australians are worried China may attack Australia, according to new polling, expressing a level of fear that is nearly as high as among Taiwan’s population.

The Australia Institute, a progressive thinktank that commissioned polling in both Australia and Taiwan, said the “astounding” findings may be partly explained by some government figures in Canberra “ beating the drums of war ”.

When the 603 people polled in Australia were asked whether they thought China would launch an armed attack on Australia, 6% said soon and 36% said some time – totalling 42%.

When a similar question was asked of the 606 respondents in Taiwan – whether they thought China would launch an armed attack on Taiwan – 4% said soon and 47% said some time – or a total of 51% of the sample.

Related: US official warns China against ‘catastrophic’ move on Taiwan

The proportion of the respondents who said “never” was 24% among Australians and 14% among Taiwanese, with the rest saying they were unsure or did not know.

Allan Behm, the head of the international and security affairs program at the Australia Institute, said there was “no doubt that China’s recent actions and anti-China rhetoric in Australia have generated fear and insecurity in the Australian community”.

“Given Australia and Taiwan’s historical and geographical differences, it is astounding that Australians could be more fearful than Taiwan in anticipating an attack from China,” said Behm, a former defence official and former adviser to Labor figures Greg Combet and Penny Wong.

“For the Taiwanese, potential war and its consequences remain very real while Australians – and those ‘beating the drums of war’ – may not fully comprehend what a war with China would entail.”

Australia’s national interests were “not served by clarion calls to war”, Behm said.

The defence minister, Peter Dutton, said in April the risk of conflict over Taiwan could not be “discounted” . Around the same time, the secretary of the Department of Home Affairs, Michael Pezzullo, said “free nations” were again hearing “the beating drums” towards conflict and needed to brace “for the curse of war”.

The Australians were also asked whether they thought China would launch an armed attack on Taiwan, with 13% saying soon and 36% some time, or a total of 49%.

And when asked whether Australia should send its defence forces to Taiwan to fight for their freedom “if China incorporated Taiwan”, 38% agreed and 29% disagreed and 34% did not know or were unsure.

The Chinese Communist party (CCP) considers Taiwan to be a province of China despite the party never having ruled the island, and has vowed to take it by force if necessary .

Last week, as he marked the centenary of the CCP, China’s president, Xi Jinping, said resolving the Taiwan question was an “unshakeable commitment” and he vowed to take “resolute action to utterly defeat any attempt toward ‘Taiwan independence’”.

Melissa Conley Tyler, a research associate in the Asia Institute of the University of Melbourne and co-author of the polling report, said she was “astonished that a similar number of Australians think China will launch an armed attack on Australia as in Taiwan”.

“It is doubtful that any military planner in the world would agree with this assessment, which begs the question of what is stoking this fear,” she said.

Conley Tyler, who is in Taiwan as a visiting fellow funded by a Taiwan ministry of foreign affairs fellowship, questioned whether Taiwan could rely on Australia in a crisis.

“With these polling numbers, I would advise Taiwanese not to be sure,” she said.

Some commentators, in Australia and elsewhere, have argued that politicians who played up the prospect of war over Taiwan could inadvertently serve China’s goals.

“Creating conditions of fear around large-scale conflict divides the international community, isolates Taiwan and creates conditions for striking a grand bargain on Beijing’s terms,” Lowy Institute research fellow Natasha Kassam and University of Tasmania senior lecturer Mark Harrison wrote in a piece for Guardian Australia .

But Dutton has previously defended his commentary about the risk of war over Taiwan, saying it was “more important than ever that we have a frank and nuanced discussion with the Australian people about the threats we face”.

In June, Dutton argued leaders “cannot simply seek to ringfence Australians from complex and difficult issues”. He described the region as “far more complex and far less predictable than at any time since the second world war”.

The Australia Institute conducted its poll between 11 and 27 June, using nationally representative samples by gender and region. The margin of error for the national results – conducted online through Dynata polling – is 4%.

Comments / 10

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Peter Dutton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Australians#Taiwanese#Pla#The Australia Institute#Anti China#Labor#Clarion#Communist#Ccp#Lowy Institute#University Of Tasmania#Guardian Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Australia
Country
China
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

Morning mail: Melbourne in fifth lockdown, Kremlin leak, funnel-web venom hope

Good morning. Victoria is waking up to its fifth lockdown. The national cabinet is convening to decide on lockdown support payments. Australia is under growing pressure as the US follows the EU lead on carbon tariffs. And a leaked Kremlin document suggests Russia launched a secret multi-agency effort to interfere in the 2016 US presidential elections.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

‘This means war’: China warns US over military ties with Taipei

China on Wednesday warned the United States over increasing military contacts with Taiwan saying that seeking independence of Taiwan means ‘war’. China defense ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said that China believes in its complete reunification and expressed Beijing’s opposition towards Washington-Taipei military ties. Guoqiang said that China remains firmly opposed...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

Expert predicts failure as China eyes a move into Afghanistan: 'This is going to be fun to watch'

As American troops complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan, Beijing appears to have been waiting in the wings for an opportunity to enter the war-torn country. For President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party, Afghanistan is a crucial piece of the puzzle. It offers a portal through which the Chinese military might access the Arabian Sea, via Iran or Pakistan.
MilitaryWashington Times

Rivalry with U.S. heats up with new Chinese supercarrier

Pentagon officials say they are confident that the new Gerald R. Ford class of Navy supercarriers would dominate in any conflict, but China is rapidly constructing its own carrier and is eager to join the “supercarrier arms race” to project power well beyond its territorial waters. After a troubled debut,...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

China says it 'drove away' U.S. warship in South China Sea

China's military said it "drove away" a U.S. warship that illegally entered Chinese waters near the Paracel Islands Monday, the anniversary of an international court ruling that held Beijing had no claim over the South China Sea. The USS Benfold entered the waters without China's approval, seriously violating its sovereignty...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

The threat of China invading Taiwan is growing every day. What the U.S. can do to stop it.

In his speech celebrating the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary last week, Chairman Xi Jinping proclaimed that China has never bullied or oppressed the people of any other country. Yet that is exactly what Beijing is doing to Taiwan, and its intensifying aggression toward the democratic island is increasingly raising concerns that it will try to take it by force.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth...

Comments / 10

Community Policy