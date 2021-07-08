Cancel
Photography

Two decades of Indigenous photography: the work of Wayne Quilliam – in pictures

By Wayne Quilliam
The Guardian
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 20 years, Aboriginal photographer Wayne Quilliam has captured significant Indigenous events across Australia, from the national apology to the Stolen Generations to the Garma, Barunga and Yeperenye festivals. In his travels through country, Quilliam often visits communities to teach Indigenous youth how to capture their own lives through a lens. His book, Culture is Life, is a modern, photographic celebration of the diversity of Indigenous Australians.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Indigenous Australians#Stolen Generations#Aboriginal
