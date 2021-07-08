City approves resolution, doesn't censure Ledbetter after she 'breached ... confidentiality of executive session’

Members of the Cumming City Council approved a resolution against one of their own after information given during council meeting executive sessions became public. At a meeting on Tuesday, July 6, members of the Cumming City Council approved a resolution by a 4-0 vote, with Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter abstaining, to not formally censuring Ledbetter but bring“this issue to the attention of the public” after she reportedly shared information from executive sessions with a tenant renting a city building. Ledbetter had reportedly previously asked what could be done to censure her.