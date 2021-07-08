Cancel
Cumming, GA

City approves resolution, doesn't censure Ledbetter after she 'breached ... confidentiality of executive session’

By Kelly Whitmire
Forsyth County News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Cumming City Council approved a resolution against one of their own after information given during council meeting executive sessions became public. At a meeting on Tuesday, July 6, members of the Cumming City Council approved a resolution by a 4-0 vote, with Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter abstaining, to not formally censuring Ledbetter but bring“this issue to the attention of the public” after she reportedly shared information from executive sessions with a tenant renting a city building. Ledbetter had reportedly previously asked what could be done to censure her.

