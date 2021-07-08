Here's How Much Dr. Pimple Popper Is Really Worth

If you get a kick out of blackhead extraction videos on the Internet, you've probably fallen down a rabbit hole and ended up on Dr. Pimple Popper's page. Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper was the daughter of two humble parents who grew up poor in Singapore and Malaysia. "My dad didn't have any toys — he said he played with spiders," Lee told WealthSimple. "My mom lived in a one-room house — 10 kids — and an outhouse in the back." When her father first came to New York he reportedly had to wrap his feet in plastic when he walked, but Dr. Pimple Popper was raised in an upper-middle class household. "I knew we were stable. Like, there was a money drawer. I could go and get money if I wanted to," she recalled. She didn't work until she was a student at UCLA where she was a medical assistant at an allergist's office. Her parents helped her, and even though she had a condo and a car, she still worked to achieve her goals. "I think if you combine laziness with things being handed to you, that's when you get into big trouble," she said.