Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here's How Much Dr. Pimple Popper Is Really Worth

By Lindsay Barton
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you get a kick out of blackhead extraction videos on the Internet, you've probably fallen down a rabbit hole and ended up on Dr. Pimple Popper's page. Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper was the daughter of two humble parents who grew up poor in Singapore and Malaysia. "My dad didn't have any toys — he said he played with spiders," Lee told WealthSimple. "My mom lived in a one-room house — 10 kids — and an outhouse in the back." When her father first came to New York he reportedly had to wrap his feet in plastic when he walked, but Dr. Pimple Popper was raised in an upper-middle class household. "I knew we were stable. Like, there was a money drawer. I could go and get money if I wanted to," she recalled. She didn't work until she was a student at UCLA where she was a medical assistant at an allergist's office. Her parents helped her, and even though she had a condo and a car, she still worked to achieve her goals. "I think if you combine laziness with things being handed to you, that's when you get into big trouble," she said.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 1

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Wealthsimple#Wealthsimple#Salary Com#Celebrity Net Worth#Slmd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Youtube
Country
Singapore
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Skin CareCosmopolitan

Watch Dr. Pimple Popper Decide What’s Cheap Skincare and What’s ~Fancy~

Dr. Sandra Lee, otherwise known as the great Dr. Pimple Popper, is no novice to quality skincare. She tapped into the Expensive Taste Test just to flex her extensive knowledge. Like, seriously, she knows an insane amount about what should and shouldn’t go on your skin. This video was a holy grail of advice from start to finish. Pay close attention.
TV SeriesStar-Tribune

Worth Watching: ‘Loki’ Finale, ‘Heist’ and ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ on Netflix, ‘Good Trouble’ and ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Return

Marvel’s marvelous Loki signs off after just six episodes. Netflix revisits notorious American heists in a docuseries and gathers a tremendous cast of kick-butt female heroes in the action flick Gunpowder Milkshake. Cable fan favorites return for a summer run of Freeform’s Good Trouble and TLC’s squeeze-at-your-own-risk Dr. Pimple Popper.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Ice T's look-alike baby girl has the internet fascinated

(CNN) — The jokes ranged from speculation over photoshop to "What happens when you order a small Ice T." Actor and rapper Ice T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel looks like his twin in a picture of her and her mother, Ice T's wife Coco Austin, and social media cannot deal. The...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Katie Couric causes a stir with super-short hair

Katie Couric left her fans in a tizzy after sharing some gorgeous photos of herself with super-short hair. The journalist took a trip down memory lane in honour of the Tokyo Olympics and posted several throwback snaps of herself from the various ceremonies she has covered for NBC. In one...
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'

July 22 (UPI) -- Tommy Dorfman is reintroducing herself as a transgender woman. The 29-year-old actress confirmed she is transgender in an interview with author Torrey Peters published Thursday by Time. "We're talking today to discuss my gender. For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as...

Comments / 1

Community Policy