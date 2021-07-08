Cancel
Troy, AL

TROY offers new classes combining online, in-class experience

By Press Release: TROY University
wtvy.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY, Ala. (Press Release) - This August, Troy University will debut a new class format that combines the best features of the online and in-class experiences—Flex Classes. Flex classes are a hybrid of the online and in-class learning. Classes offered in the Flex format will hold regular in-class sessions (for now at TROY’s Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City campuses), and each class session will also be streamed live online at the same time. In addition, recordings of each class session will be available for on-demand viewing later.

