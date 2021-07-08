While carnage grows in Myanmar, Western governments dither
Five months after its military seized power to prevent the seating of a new, democratically elected parliament, Myanmar is steadily sliding toward failed state status. Nearly 900 people have been killed in clashes between the military and civilians, much of the economy remains paralyzed by boycotts and a civil disobedience movement, and covid-19 infections are spiking. Meanwhile, armed conflict is spreading from the far reaches of the country, where minority ethnic groups have long battled the Tatmadaw, as the military is known, to the center of the country, where the Bamar majority is concentrated.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0