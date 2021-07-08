Former Rockville Centre resident Thomas Kearns dies

Former Rockville Centre resident Thomas B. Kearns, a.k.a. Buckethead, Tom Tom and Bud Bud, died peacefully in his home in Fort Myers, Fla. on June 30. As a reflection of how he lived his life, his final days were filled with love and adoration from his family and his friends near and far. He was born to Richard T. Kearns and Christine J. Kearns on May 1, 1941, in Hempstead, and lived the majority of his life on Long Island, including Rockville Centre, with the last eight years spent in Fort Myers.