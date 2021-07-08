A single-vehicle crash causes power outages in West Nashville (Nashville, TN)

On early Thursday morning, a woman crashed her car into a power pole on White Bridge Pike near Knob Road in West Nashville and led to power outages for some nearby homes.

According to the reports, a woman driving on White Bridge Pike rolled her car and hit a power pole. On arrival, emergency crews transported the woman to the hospital with non-critical injuries. Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

