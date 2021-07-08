Cancel
Nashville, TN

A single-vehicle crash causes power outages in West Nashville (Nashville, TN)

Nationwide Report
 15 days ago

A single-vehicle crash causes power outages in West Nashville (Nashville, TN)

On early Thursday morning, a woman crashed her car into a power pole on White Bridge Pike near Knob Road in West Nashville and led to power outages for some nearby homes.

According to the reports, a woman driving on White Bridge Pike rolled her car and hit a power pole. On arrival, emergency crews transported the woman to the hospital with non-critical injuries. Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A single-vehicle crash causes power outages in West Nashville

July 8, 2021

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area. We currently report in Arizona, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

