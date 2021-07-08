Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Every Upcoming Electric Truck You Need to know About

By Charles Singh
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Electric trucks” were once almost oxymoronic. For decades trucks have been seen as gas-powered workhorses used for towing and revered for reliability. The idea that an electric truck could be popular is exciting because electric vehicles have reached new heights in terms of practicality. Electric trucks are arguably the coolest EVs because they are rare and have much to prove. Here are the upcoming electric trucks you should be on the lookout for.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Electric Truck#Insideevs#Gmc#M998 Humvee#General Motors#Hummers#Hummer Ev#The Tesla Cyber Truck#The Cyber Truck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Tesla
Related
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Tesla Close To Semi Production; GM Confirms 3rd Electric Truck

Tesla's (TSLA) long-delayed Semi truck is said to finally be going into production, while General Motors (GM) confirmed its third electric pickup truck. Tesla stock and GM stock rose. The all-electric Semi big-rig truck was unveiled in 2017 and supposed to go into production in 2019. But battery shortages pushed...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Why Your Next Pickup Should Be an Electric Truck

Get ready for...All. The. Torque. Can you feel the static electricity? Can you feel the buzz? Can you come up with another electricity pun, because we’re all out? While much of the public’s focus on the electric vehicle (EV) revolution has centered around Tesla and its lineup of sedans and crossovers, one of the most profitable segments in the world is trucks, and they won’t be left behind.
Buying CarsNewsweek

31 Electric Cars, Trucks, and SUVs You Can Buy or Reserve Right Now

Almost every automaker is either currently selling an electric vehicle or has one in the late stages of development. Some are able to be ordered today while other carmakers are not quite ready to offer their car up for sale yet, instead accepting deposits for reservations. The models on this...
IndustryMIT Technology Review

Why the grid is ready for fleets of electric trucks

Whether you call them semis, tractor-trailers, or 18-wheelers, heavy-duty trucks keep the economy (literally) moving. And at least some of them might be ready to go electric. These workhorses have an outsize climate impact. Globally, heavy-duty vehicles, including trucks and buses, make up about 10% of all motor vehicles but produce around half of all carbon dioxide emissions and over 70% of particulate pollution from vehicles worldwide.
TechnologyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

This Weird Electric Mobile Home is only $2,500

The current emissions crisis has motivated the world to go green. This has resulted in the introduction of a multitude of electric vehicles. Automakers like Ford are making strong efforts to electrify lineups. Industry veterans like the all-electric Tesla have solidified positions as top contenders for the best electric vehicles. As exciting as these times may be because of all the new technological innovations, some of the electric vehicles being created are just downright wacky.
CarsPosted by
MarketWatch

Electric trucks of the future

If trucks are heading for an electrified future, we like what we see. Here's the status of 11 models from companies like Ford and Chevy to Tesla and Bollinger.
CarsTop Speed

RAM Believes Electric Trucks Shouldn’t Come With Compromise

RAM’s EV will be built around its core values: Durability and Capability. Ram officially announced the electric 1500 a couple of weeks back without a whole lot of details. Ram’s parent company, Stellantis, celebrated an EV Day earlier this month wherein announced EVs from Dodge and Jeep, and of course, Ram. The 1500 EV’s production is slated to commence in 2024, but this could give it an edge over its rivals – which arrive earlier – as Ram can study the market better and come up with a well-rounded product right from the launch.
CarsCNET

Why Ford's electric F-150 Lightning is more important than you think

The Tesla Model S was a big bang, but the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is an even bigger bang. Here's how I reached that conclusion, based on the F-150 Lightning's specs, price, and Roadshow's earliest impressions of it on the road. First, the Lightning almost can't help but...
Carstheclevelandamerican.com

structural batteries for electric

Last year, during an event with Tesla as the main protagonist about new cells for batteries in its electric cars, the mention of its new structural batteries. Currently, battery cells are grouped into modules and the set of these modules make up the battery as such. This is the one that is installed on the floor of the electric vehicle.
POTUSTelegraph

Five used electric family cars – from only £5,000

Fancy jumping on the electric car bandwagon? If so, you might have been deterred by the relatively high prices of new examples. Happily, EVs have been around for long enough now that there are plenty of used examples on the market – and that means if you’re after an electric family car, your choice is no longer limited to just one or two models.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Here's Why GMC Hummer EV With Removable Doors Didn't Happen

In the realm of off-road vehicles, Jeep and Ford stand proud with a feature found in the Wrangler, Gladiator, and Bronco – removable roofs and doors. This feature has been a want among off-roading enthusiasts as it gives the driver and passengers an open-air adventure that enhances the overall feeling.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

GM recalls 69,000 Bolt electric cars over battery fires, again

DETROIT — General Motors is recalling some older Chevrolet Bolts for a second time to fix persistent battery problems that can set the electric cars ablaze. Until repairs are done, GM says owners should park the cars outdoors, limit charging to 90% of battery capacity, and not deplete batteries below 70 miles of range. The company says the Bolts should not be charged overnight, and should be parked outside immediately after they are charged.
BusinessPosted by
Audacy

Mercedes-Benz shifting to all-electric by 2030

Through its parent company Daimler, Mercedes-Benz announced a $47 billion investment to shift its entire catalog of vehicles to be electrically powered by 2030. The automaker said it would build eight battery plants to scale up its electric vehicles drastically. So far, four plants are in the works in Europe, and at least one will be in the United States.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2023 GMC Sierra EV

GMC's Hummer EV was just the start of the brand's electric pickup-truck journey, as we now know that there will be a second model set to follow the Hummer in the near future. Likely to be similar to the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV, the unnamed GMC pickup could adopt the existing Sierra nameplate or may introduce a new moniker altogether. For now, we're assuming it will simply be called Sierra EV. It will be a full-size pickup set to compete with the Ford F-150 Lightning and will likely be cheaper and more work-focused than the expensive, off-road-capable Hummer.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Why Do Many Electric Vehicle Owners Switch Back to a Gas-Powered Car?

Owning an electric car has its strengths and its weaknesses. On one hand, you’re saving the environment and don’t need to pay for gas. While on the other hand, you have to figure out where and when to charge in order to curtail any range anxiety. Owning an electric car is a worthy endeavor, but why do so many EV owners end up switching back to gas-powered cars?
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

All Electric 2021 Chevy Bolt vs Hybrid 2021 Prius Prime

A plethora of new ideas and concepts have come from automaker’s attempts to create greener cars. What better example of this than hybrids and EVs? But neither platform is without its faults. In this Consumer Reports comparison, we’ll be weighing the pros and cons of both the all-electric Chevy Bolt and the environmentally-conscious Prius Prime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy