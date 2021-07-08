Every Upcoming Electric Truck You Need to know About

GMC's Hummer EV was just the start of the brand's electric pickup-truck journey, as we now know that there will be a second model set to follow the Hummer in the near future. Likely to be similar to the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV, the unnamed GMC pickup could adopt the existing Sierra nameplate or may introduce a new moniker altogether. For now, we're assuming it will simply be called Sierra EV. It will be a full-size pickup set to compete with the Ford F-150 Lightning and will likely be cheaper and more work-focused than the expensive, off-road-capable Hummer.