The Buffalo Grand Hotel located in downtown Buffalo is a beautiful piece of property. The hotel has had a few different names and has changed owners, but overall I think that it is a really cool place. I have been doing events there as a DJ for a long time, so just like many Buffalo residents, I was shocked to hear this news as well. According to bizjournals.com Canadian developer Harry Stinson, is the owner of the largest hotel in downtown Buffalo, and now he wants to build a new condo tower next to the hotel. The eye-popping price tag of the project is what I think caught some resident's attention.