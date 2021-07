This week on New Mexico in Focus, the state is aflutter with news of the first fully crewed Virgin Galactic flight from Spaceport America. Sir Richard Branson’s high-profile jaunt into weightlessness drew massive attention to the purpose-built New Mexico facility. Will it soon also bring money? The Line opinion panel looks at successes and challenges. The group also explores Rebecca Dow’s entry into the Republican race for governor and looks at the impact of tough-on-crime policy decisions for the state court system.