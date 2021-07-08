Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO

By Peter White
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sam Jay will be back with more late-night comedy after HBO renewed her show Pause for a second season. The premium cabler has handed Pause with Sam Jay a second season. It comes after the first season, which consisted of six episodes, launched in May. Each week, former SNL writer...

deadline.com

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#T Express#Hbo#Snl#A Black Republican#Art Industry#Evp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Arts
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Adds Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman To Cast

HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... continues taking shape with the addition of Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman joining the cast. The trio will join returning franchise leads Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis as their respective characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs, and Charlotte York, as they begin a new journey navigating the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The 10-episode series began production in the Big Apple last week.
TV SeriesTVLine

TVLine Items: Woodley's Showtime Series, Marla Gibbs on Days and More

Big Little Lies vet Shailene Woodley is taking on another tale about complicated ladies, with a starring role in Showtime’s straight-to-series drama Three Women. “In this intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives,” reads the official synopsis. “Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.”
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Housebroken: Season Two? Has the FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Housebroken TV show stars Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, and Jason Mantzoukas, with Bresha Webb, Greta Lee, and Maria Bamford in guest roles. The series follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. Honey (Kudrow), a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem, and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with Chief (Faxon), a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Flight Attendant’ Star & EP Kaley Cuoco On Breaking Through At The Emmy Noms, Teases Iceland-Set Season 2

For Kaley Cuoco, today was definitely a happy landing. After starring in 279 episodes of The Big Bang Theory, the actress finally received a huge kiss and a hug from the Television Academy with her first two career Emmy nominations for Flight Attendant in the Comedy Series and Lead Actress Comedy Series categories. Cuoco produces the HBO Max series under her Yes, Norman label with Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. Television.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Rebel’ Eyes Potential Season 2 Pickup By IMDb TV As Season 1 Gets Run On Amazon’s AVOD Platform

The first season of Rebel, which was canceled by ABC in May, is now available on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service. I hear the agreement between IMDb TV and lead Rebel studio ABC Signature includes an option for a second-season order based on how Season 1 performs on the platform. The studio still has the cast, led by Katey Sagal, under options, I hear, making a second season a realistic possibility.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

Marvel's 'Loki' Officially Renewed for a Season 2

There's space on the Sacred Timeline for a second season of Loki. Without spoiling Wednesday's finale entirely, the series forwent a traditional teaser-y post-credits scene and instead confirmed the series is getting another season. Season 1, as we now know, ends with the God of Mischief's TVA case file being stamped with: "Loki will return in season 2."
TV SeriesDeadline

Adam Rodriguez Joins NBC Drama Series ‘Ordinary Joe’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds) has signed on for a recurring role in Ordinary Joe, NBC’s upcoming drama series starring Jimmy Wolk from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner. The project, which co-stars Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail, is a co-production of 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Mia Challis Boards HBO Max Sequel ‘Evil Dead Rise’

EXCLUSIVE: Mia Challis (Clickbait) has joined the cast of writer/director Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise. She’ll appear opposite previously announced cast members Lily Sullivan (Picnic at Hanging Rock, Jungle) and Alyssa Sutherland (The Mist, Vikings). Evil Dead Rise is an HBO Max sequel to 2013’s Evil Dead, which served as...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Oliver Hudson Joins ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Fox Drama Series

Oliver Hudson has been tapped as a male lead opposite Elodie Yung in Fox’s new drama series The Cleaning Lady. Hudson is joining as a new series regular in a recasting that involved a role redevelopment. He will play FBI Agent Garrett Miller, a newly created character that will replace FBI Special Agent Gavin Ross, the character played in the pilot by Vincent Piazza who has exited the project.
TV Seriesflickdirect.com

Disney+ Renews Loki for a Second Season

Marvel's "Loki" has been renewed for a second season on Diseny+. The announcement was made mid-credits in the Season 1 finale where we see Loki's case file stamped with the words "Loki will return in season 2." The series stars Tom Hiddleston, who has now played the character for a...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Go-Big Show’ Renewed For Season 2 By TBS With DJ Khaled Joining As Judge

TBS is bringing back extreme competition series Go-Big Show for a second season. Promising bigger and even more outrageous stunts, the network announced the series renewal Wednesday, along with the addition of Grammy-winning producer and artist DJ Khaled as judge and executive producer for Season 2. Khaled will join Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes on the judges’ panel, and Go-Big Show‘s host Bert Kreischer. Khaled replaces Snoop Dogg on the panel, who had to exit due to scheduling conflicts. Production on the 10-episode hour-long second season begins next month in Georgia.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Made For Love’ Actor Caleb Foote Upped To Series Regular On Season 2 Of Max Original Series

EXCLUSIVE: Caleb Foote, who previously was a recurring guest star on the Max Original series Made for Love, will be returning for season 2 as a series regular. Foote plays Bennett Hobbes, the always cheerful executive assistant and confidante of tech mogul billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), who implants a ‘Made for Love’ monitoring chip in his wife Hazel Green’s (Cristin Milioti) brain.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Last Of Us’: Jeffrey Pierce, Murray Bartlett, Con O’Neill Join HBO Series Based On Video Game

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Pierce, the voice of Tommy in The Last of Us video game series, is set to recur as a different character opposite Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Gabriel Luna in HBO’s high-profile series adaptation of the Sony Playstation franchise. Murray Bartlett and Con O’Neil have also joined the cast of The Last of Us, from Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

'iCarly' Revival Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

The series, which premiered in June on Paramount Plus, once again stars Miranda Cosgrove as influencer Carly Shay. According to the streamer, the new “iCarly” has become one of the Paramount Plus’ “top acquisition drivers” and is among the platform’s most-watched series since its debut.” Seven of the first season’s 13 episodes are already on Paramount Plus, and roll out weekly on Thursdays. Season 2 will begin filming in Los Angeles in the fall.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Kindred’: Janicza Bravo To Direct, Newcomer Mallori Johnson To Star In FX Pilot Based On Octavia E. Butler Novel

Zola helmer Janicza Bravo has been tapped to direct and executive produce FX pilot Kindred, an adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s influential novel, with newcomer Mallori Johnson set to star. The project hails from writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen), Courtney Lee-Mitchell (The Reluctant Fundamentalist), Darren Aronofsky and his Protozoa Pictures (Black Swan, The Wrestler), Joe Weisberg (The Americans) and Joel Fields (Fosse/Verdon). FX Productions is the studio. Production is scheduled to begin in September.

Comments / 0

Community Policy