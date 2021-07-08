‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO

Airing on the FOX television network, the Housebroken TV show stars Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, and Jason Mantzoukas, with Bresha Webb, Greta Lee, and Maria Bamford in guest roles. The series follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. Honey (Kudrow), a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem, and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with Chief (Faxon), a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself.