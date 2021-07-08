Sheriff’s office block party held in downtown Chatham

CHATHAM, Va. — On Friday, July 2, Chatham’s local Rotary club organized a community block party at Rotary Park to honor the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Over 150 Chathamites came downtown to participate in what community organizations had to offer, enjoying their time with a DJ, hot dogs, cold sodas, face painting and more. The end of the evening was topped off with a firework finale that could be seen all the way from White Oak Mountain.