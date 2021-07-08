Presidential Presser Cut Short After Typhoon Jets Have To Scramble To Intercept Russian Planes

Design-wise, the SVCh is thoroughly modern compared to the SVD. Here's What I Need to Remember: In many ways it looks like a generic Western precision semi-automatic rifle. In November 2019, Kalashnikov Concern announced that they would begin serial production of the Snaiperskaya Vintovka Chuvakin (SVCh) sniper rifle in 2020, finalizing it as an official replacement for the SVD more than 50 years after it entered service. The SVCh is already notorious following press photos that showed Russian President Vladimir Putin firing the rifle. But in what ways does the SVCh improve on the SVD?