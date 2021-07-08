Presidential Presser Cut Short After Typhoon Jets Have To Scramble To Intercept Russian Planes
The Lithuanian and Spanish leaders had to abandon their press conference in a hurry while the jet behind them scrambled out of the hangar. A visit to a Lithuanian airbase by Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda was all set to include the two leaders speaking to the press in front of a Spanish Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon jet, deployed to the country on a rotational NATO air policing mission. However, in an impromptu demonstration of the air alert facility’s readiness, Nauseda had to break off his address as the jet was prepared to scramble to intercept Russian aircraft approaching NATO’s Baltic territories.www.thedrive.com
