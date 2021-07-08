Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Presidential Presser Cut Short After Typhoon Jets Have To Scramble To Intercept Russian Planes

By Thomas Newdick
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Lithuanian and Spanish leaders had to abandon their press conference in a hurry while the jet behind them scrambled out of the hangar. A visit to a Lithuanian airbase by Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda was all set to include the two leaders speaking to the press in front of a Spanish Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon jet, deployed to the country on a rotational NATO air policing mission. However, in an impromptu demonstration of the air alert facility’s readiness, Nauseda had to break off his address as the jet was prepared to scramble to intercept Russian aircraft approaching NATO’s Baltic territories.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 95

thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Sánchez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Aircraft#Typhoons#Air Forces#Russian#Lithuanian#Spanish#Nato#Baltic#Iauliai#El Pais#The Baltic Air Policing#Tango#Alliance#Twitter#The Spanish Air Force#Ej Rcito Del Aire#Italian#Turkish Air Force#Bap#Mirage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Military
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Related
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Air Force Crisis: U.S. Pilots Aren’t Confident They Can Defeat China

The present crisis has its roots in the period of relative geopolitical calm that followed the end of the Cold War. Here's What You Need to Remember: “In a way, China and Russia have rendered the U.S. military a service through their prowess and sheer cheek. Formidable competitors are compelling U.S. fighting forces to survey the tactical and strategic environment anew, sharpen their skills, and fortify their nerves.”
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Large Iranian navy ship in Baltic approaching Russia

A large Iranian navy ship was seen in the Baltic Sea and appears to be heading toward Russia. The Danish Defense Ministry posted aerial photos of the Iranian destroyer Sahand making its way through the Baltic Sea on Thursday, The Associated Press reported. “It is expected that they are on...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Russia's SVCh Is the Sniper Rifle No One Saw Coming

Design-wise, the SVCh is thoroughly modern compared to the SVD. Here's What I Need to Remember: In many ways it looks like a generic Western precision semi-automatic rifle. In November 2019, Kalashnikov Concern announced that they would begin serial production of the Snaiperskaya Vintovka Chuvakin (SVCh) sniper rifle in 2020, finalizing it as an official replacement for the SVD more than 50 years after it entered service. The SVCh is already notorious following press photos that showed Russian President Vladimir Putin firing the rifle. But in what ways does the SVCh improve on the SVD?
Militarynationalinterest.org

Could Russian Army Infantry Send NATO Running?

Russian infantry has some advantages over their American counterparts. Here's What You Need To Remember: American and Russian infantry would never fight alone. Both would fight as part of an integrated team with armor, mortars, heavy artillery, air support, and electronic warfare all contributing to win the battle. Still, in a matchup between American and Russian infantry forces American forces have a decisive advantage in firepower. Let’s hope the two sides never do meet.
Militarynationalinterest.org

Is Russia’s One and Only (And Really Old) Aircraft Carrier an Actual Threat?

Russia does not appear to have much in the way of carrier-launched aircraft, a circumstance which of course limits its ability to project power and conduct serious or large-scale attack operations with multiple sorties. Will Russia’s lone aircraft carrier sail once again into open waters, ready for combat and prepared...
Politicsatlanticcitynews.net

Russian stealth fighter jet on display at Russian air show

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia will unveil its new Sukhoi fifth-generation stealth fighter jet this week at an air show near Moscow. Show officials have said Russian President Vladimir Putin will be in attendance. Oleg Panteleyev, head of the Aviaport analytical agency, said the stealth fighter jet would be promoted as a...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Russia's Old Battlecruiser Could Strike With 60 Hypersonic Missiles

Could this kind of attack pose a risk to the continental United States?. ﻿Should Russia truly be arming its upgraded 1980s battle cruiser, the Admiral Nakhimov, with up to sixty hypersonic missiles, then many NATO countries and the United States could face a massive and potentially unparalleled threat. A Forbes...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

US, Germany threaten Russia with sanctions if Nord Stream 2 pipeline is used as a 'weapon'

The United States and Germany pledged Wednesday to hit Russia with sanctions if the Kremlin uses the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a weapon against Ukraine. The warnings came just hours after the U.S. and Germany reached an agreement to permit the completion of a pipeline that will transport natural gas from Russia into Germany – a move U.S. lawmakers and European nations have questioned.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Guardian

Danish military spots Iranian navy ships in Baltic Sea

The Danish military has said that it has spotted an Iranian destroyer and a large support vessel sailing through the Baltic Sea, thought to be heading to Russia for a military parade in the coming days. The Danish defence ministry posted photographs online on Thursday from the Royal Danish Air...
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Russia's MiG-31 Interceptor Should Seriously Worry Europe and Ukraine

The MiG-31 is the standard long range interceptor of the Russian Air Force and expected to serve into the 2030s. Here's What You Need to Know: In the 1980s, the MiG-25 was followed up by the MiG-31, which added in a second weapons systems officer on all models and increased the flight performance, radar and weapons of the craft.
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

Russia's Secret New Fighter Jet Is Officially Out in the Open

Russia officially unveiled its secret new fighter jet, which is called “Checkmate.”. United Aerospace Company (UAC) claims the fighter will cost less than half as much as the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. The first flight is scheduled for 2023, with deliveries in 2027. After a week of entertaining hype, Russia...

Comments / 95

Community Policy