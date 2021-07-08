Blistering heat to blanket the Valley

With temperatures in the Central Valley reaching triple digits this weekend, the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office has issued an excessive heat warning, urging residents to take precautions through Monday.

The NWS said temperatures are expected to be as high as 115 degrees in the valley and foothills beginning 11 a.m. Friday, and ending at 9 p.m. Monday.

The organization is recommending residents drink extra water and avoid strenuous outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

According to Accuweather.com, a private forecasting firm, triple digit heat in Lodi begins Thursday at 100 degrees, with a 9% chance of cloud cover.

The Ultraviolet Index is anticipated at 11, or extreme exposure, meaning individuals should avoid the sun between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. or take all precautions to protect skin, as it can burn in minutes, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Winds will be about 9 miles an hour, and evening temperatures will be about 63 degrees Thursday, Accuweather said.

Extreme UV Index conditions will continue on Friday, which will be as hot as 105 degrees with no chance of cloud cover and 9 mph winds. The evening will cool down to 66 degrees, Accuweather said.

Both Saturday and Sunday are being described as “blazing sunshine and hot; heat will be dangerous,” and Accuweather is advising minimal outdoor activity.

Temperatures for both days are expected to be as high as 108 degrees, again with no cloud cover, but winds will be about 10 miles an hour. Evening temperatures will be about 70 degrees on Saturday, 61 degrees Sunday.

Monday will be slightly cooler at 103 degrees with no cloud cover and 9 mile an hour winds. The evening will cool to 60 degrees.

The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services has set up a cooling center at the Lodi Community Center, located at 415 S. Sacramento St., as well as at the Thornton Community Center, located at 26675 N. Sacramento Blvd., for Monday and Friday.

The Salvation Army Hope Harbor Shelter, located at 622 N. Sacramento St., will be open until 4 p.m. on days when temperatures exceed 100 degrees, the OES said.

County OES recommends individuals drink as many as four glasses of water an hour to stay hydrated, avoid alcohol and use sunscreen of at least 15 SPF if you have to be in the sun.

If you plan to spend time outdoors, the OES recommends consuming low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks, as they replenish salt and minerals that are expunged from the body when sweating. You should also wear light-colored, loose fitting clothes and a wide-brimmed hat if you are going outdoors.

It is also recommended that you keep pets indoors, but if they must be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and shade to keep cool, OES said.

In addition, OES urges individuals to check on infants and the elderly on a regular basis, as they are at the highest risk for heat-related illnesses.

When inside, set your air conditioning unit between 75 and 80 degrees. If you do not have air conditioning, OES suggests taking a cool shower twice a day and visiting a public air conditioned facility.

The average temperature on the dates this weekend has historically been 92 degrees, according to Accuweather, but last year, July 9 and 10 were 97 degrees, while July 11 and 12 were 103 and 102 degrees, respectively.

Tuesday will cool to 94 degrees, and temperatures should fall to about 89 degrees by July 17.

Temperatures should remain in the low 90s for the remainder of July, according to Accuweather.