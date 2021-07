Blink and you'll miss them, but at around the 1:46 mark in the Battlefield 2042 Breakaway reveal trailer you can spot a waddle of penguins hanging out while futuristic tanks blast past them. There are two things you can learn here: 1) someone at Dice animated some bird pals specifically to put into the game, and 2) a group of penguins is named a "waddle". Naturally, the internet fell for these flightless friends, and now Dice have released a blog post chatting to the developer who decided to put them in.