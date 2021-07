When the Pfizer vaccine first rolled out in December, I filmed it arriving at NYU Langone Health for Fox News and a week later received it myself live on "Fox and Friends." I thought then that physicians would have a big impact on overcoming vaccine hesitancy for a very safe vaccine that was far more effective than we’d anticipated, but I was only partly right. In fact, it is shocking to me, looking back seven months later, to see that half the country remains unvaccinated.