Marvel teases Chadwick Boseman's final performance as T'Challa in What If...?
What if Marvel fans could see Chadwick Boseman play T'Challa one last time? Thanks to a new animated series, they soon will. Marvel on Thursday dropped a new trailer for What If...?, its upcoming animated show that delves into how key events in the Marvel universe could have played out differently. One of those scenarios involves a universe where Boseman's T'Challa, a.k.a Black Panther, became Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy films instead of Chris Pratt's Peter Quill.theweek.com
