Marvel teases Chadwick Boseman's final performance as T'Challa in What If...?

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
15 days ago
 15 days ago
What if Marvel fans could see Chadwick Boseman play T'Challa one last time? Thanks to a new animated series, they soon will. Marvel on Thursday dropped a new trailer for What If...?, its upcoming animated show that delves into how key events in the Marvel universe could have played out differently. One of those scenarios involves a universe where Boseman's T'Challa, a.k.a Black Panther, became Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy films instead of Chris Pratt's Peter Quill.

