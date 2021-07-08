Marvel teases Chadwick Boseman's final performance as T'Challa in What If...?

A new trailer for Marvel's What If... was released this week, and while some actors like Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) will not be lending their voice to the project, many Marvel Cinematic Universe stars will be heard on the upcoming animated series. There are a lot of exciting names on the cast list ranging from Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther) to Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), and it seems like there might be some big surprises along the way. A recent post from Clark Gregg, the actor known for playing Agent Phil Coulson in the MCU, has fans thinking his character is going to be showing up on the series. If that's the case, it would mark the actor's first return to Marvel since Agents of SHIELD ended last year.