Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

New hope in the fight against chronic wasting disease

By John Hayes
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 15 days ago

No early symptoms, no cure, always fatal, remains in the environment for decades and is rapidly spreading among wild and fenced deer throughout the United States. The public remains largely unaware of, or unconcerned about, a serious problem that some media dismissively call “zombie deer disease.” But conservationists understand that if chronic wasting disease significantly diminishes populations of a major keystone species that impacts everything around it, the environment may never be the same. Although humans can’t catch CWD, its ripple effects eventually could be felt by everyone.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Wasting Disease#New Hope#Disease Management#Bacteria#Cwd#Canadian#Scientific Reports#The University Of Alberta#Google Form
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
CancerWestport News

New Hope? They find a 'superbody' capable of fighting all variants of COVID-19

Several parts of the world are facing an upturn in COVID-19 infections, mostly of the Delta variant that has caused much concern throughout the world. With a hopeful news, the magazine Nature reported on a group of scientists who found the S2H97 a "superanticuerpo" with properties to fight many variations of the virus.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Antibiotics may be the new weapon to fight against melanoma

Some antibiotics appear to be effective against a form of skin cancer known as melanoma. Researchers at KU Leuven, Belgium, examined the effect of these antibiotics on patient-derived tumors in mice. Their findings were published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine. Researchers from KU Leuven may have found a new...
Diseases & TreatmentsGenetic Engineering News

New Potential Protection against Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Revealed

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is an umbrella term for a range of liver conditions affecting people who drink little to no alcohol. The main characteristic of NAFLD is too much fat stored in liver cells. A new mouse study by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), reveals that a chemical modification that occurs in some RNA molecules as they carry genetic instructions from DNA to cells’ protein-making machinery may offer protection against nonalcoholic fatty liver.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

New concise recommendations for managing osteoporosis in patients with chronic kidney disease

Patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) typically suffer from impaired bone quality and quantity, with a non-vertebral fracture risk which is 4-to 6-fold higher than the fracture risk of matched controls. However, despite their high risk of fragility fractures, the vast majority of patients with chronic CKD stages 4 to 5D, are not receiving osteoporosis therapy.
Cancerhealthitanalytics.com

Chronic Lung Disease Causes Severe COVID-19 Infections

- A new study from the Translational Genomics Research Institute suggests that the airway cells of those with chronic lung disease are primed for COVID-19 infection, meaning that COVID-19 infection in those patients could result in more severe symptoms, poor outcomes, and even death. The study outlines the genetic changes...
Mental Healthamenclinics.com

The Science Behind Chronic Lyme Disease

When a young woman with no history of mental health issues suddenly began experiencing auditory hallucinations, her parents sought help immediately. The teenager was admitted to a psychiatric hospital and placed on antipsychotic medication, but it didn’t help. Several months and more than 2 dozen doctors later, the parents took their daughter to Amen Clinics where brain imaging, lab tests, and clinical investigation led to a different diagnosis—Lyme disease. With the proper treatment, the young woman eventually got her life back.
Phoenix, AZEurekAlert

Like priming a pump, cells damaged by chronic lung disease can result in severe COVID

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- July 14, 2021 -- The results of a study by an international scientific team co-led by the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), an affiliate of City of Hope, suggest that -- like pouring water atop a wellhead before pumping -- the airway cells of patients with chronic lung diseases are "primed" for infection by the COVID-19 virus, resulting in more severe symptoms, poorer outcomes and a greater likelihood of death.
Columbus, OHwmcactionnews5.com

Best Life: New drug helps patients fight dangerous nerve disease

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, is a disease that attacks and kills nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. In the most severe cases, people lose their ability to walk, speak, swallow and breathe on their own. Babies with the most severe form have not survived past age two. Now, new treatments, including an FDA-approved oral medication are giving young patients a second chance.
Scienceneworleanssun.com

New study helps in fight against COVID pandemic

Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): A means to better estimate COVID-19 occurrence and trends in populations has recently been outlined by a new study led by the U.S. Geological Survey. The study was published in the journal PLOS Biology. Currently, COVID-19 testing is primarily limited to self-selected individuals, many of...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Intensive BP-Lowering for ICH Potentially Deadly in Chronic Kidney Disease

Treating intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) with intensive blood-pressure control is potentially deadly in patients with impaired kidney function, new research shows. A post-hoc analysis from the open-label ATACH-2 trial, which included almost 1000 participants, showed those with estimated glomerular filtration rates (eGFRs) signifying kidney dysfunction were at significantly higher risk for death and disability after an ICH than those with a normal eGFR.
DrinksUnion Leader

Coffee seen reducing risk of chronic liver disease by 21%

Having coffee — ground or instant, caffeinated or decaf — may be good for your liver, reducing your risk of chronic liver disease by 21%, compared with those who do not drink coffee. In addition, those who drink three to four cups of coffee a day are roughly half as...
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

Arch Scientists Awarded CIHR Grant To Study LSALT For The Prevention Of Chronic Disease

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. ("Arch" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), a clinical stage company developing new drug candidates for treating organ damage caused by inflammation, announced today that Arch scientists have been awarded a Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Team Grant worth $750,000 to study the potential benefit for the LSALT peptide (Metablok) to prevent inflammation in chronic kidney and lung diseases.
Diseases & TreatmentsKTEN.com

Why Are Chronic Diseases More Prevalent Among Minorities?

Originally Posted On: Why Are Chronic Diseases More Prevalent Among Minorities? – Esperança (esperanca.org) Social justice must be all-encompassing. In June 2020, the life expectancy of whites was 78 years. For African Americans, it was 72. One major reason why is the prevalence of chronic disease among minority communities. Every...
Florida Stateorlandomedicalnews.com

Rare Disease Council in Florida: Hopeful Start of a New Rare Era

Just over six years ago, my family changed forever. What began as a conversation about a possible learning disability for my son would instead enter my family into a new chapter of unknowns and heartbreak. After several tests ordered by an endocrinologist in March of 2015, my son Alexander was...
Public HealthMedscape News

COVID-19 and Chronic Disease: The Impact Now and in the Future

Karen A. Hacker, MD, MPH; Peter A. Briss, MD, MPH; Lisa Richardson, MD, MPH; Janet Wright, MD1; Ruth Petersen, MD, MPH. Chronic diseases represent 7 of the top 10 causes of death in the United States.[1] Six in 10 Americans live with at least 1 chronic condition, such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, or diabetes.[2] Chronic diseases are also the leading causes of disability in the US and the leading drivers of the nation's $3.8 trillion annual health care costs.[2,3]
Kansas StateWIBW

Pre-COVID smoking, exercise habits of Kansans could contribute to chronic diseases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans’ smoking and physical activity habits before COVID-19 could contribute to chronic diseases and put a strain on the state’s health system. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has released the results of its 2019 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey, which was conducted pre-COVID-19. The survey is meant to show what behavioral factors Kansans have that factor into health risks.
ScienceEurekAlert

First actionable clock that predicts immunological health and chronic diseases of aging

Researchers from the Buck Institute and Stanford University have created an inflammatory clock of aging (iAge) which measures inflammatory load and predicts multi-morbidity, frailty, immune health, cardiovascular aging and is also associated with exceptional longevity in centenarians. Utilizing deep learning, a form of AI, in studies of the blood immunome of 1001 people, researchers also identified a modifiable chemokine associated with cardiac aging which can be used for early detection of age-related pathology and provides a target for interventions. Results are published in Nature Aging.
Medical & BiotechScience Daily

A new, inexpensive way to heal chronic wounds

Tens of millions of patients around the world suffer from persistent and potentially life-threatening wounds. These chronic wounds, which are also a leading cause of amputation, have treatments, but the cost of existing wound dressings can prevent them from reaching people in need. Now, a Michigan State University researcher is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy