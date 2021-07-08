Cancel
Listen to Omar Apollo’s euphoric new single ‘Go Away’

By Will Lavin
NME
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmar Apollo has shared a euphoric new single called ‘Go Away’ – you can watch the song’s video below. The new track, which is the singer-songwriter’s first new music since last year’s ‘Apolonio’, hears Apollo yearn for a partner over the top of an airy set of synth pads and a luscious groove.

