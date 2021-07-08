Cancel
Camera Pencil Sharpener

nybooks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is not a twin-lens reflex camera; you won't get a sharp picture, but your pencil will have a sharp point. Put the pencil in the top "lens"; turn the handle on the back to sharpen. Shavings are caught in the bottom pull-out tray. The sharpener can be adjusted to match the size of most pencil widths.

